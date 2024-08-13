Iran President to UK PM: West support for Israel, encouraging more crimes

During the phone call, on Monday evening, President Pezeshkian pointed out that punitive attacks against the aggressor is the legal right of all countries and an effective measure to stop aggression and crimes.

President Pezeshkian also said the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that war is not in the interest of any country anywhere in the world.

His comments follow Iran’s threats to take retaliatory measures against Israel, following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, in Tehran by the regime.

The Iranian president also said the Islamic Republic welcomes the expansion of ties with Britain and the resumption of nuclear talks, saying the negotiations would bear fruit only when all parties involved, live up to their commitments.

Keir Starmer, in turn, emphasized the need to stop the Gaza war and the dispatch of aid to the Palestinian people, calling for Iran’s contribution to that end.

The British prime minister also voiced readiness for enhanced ties with Iran, expressing hope that the new ambassadors of the two countries will start their missions as soon as possible.