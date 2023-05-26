Iran plans two new satellites launches in months to come: Defense chief

Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic’s missile and space programs must move forward “nonstop.”

He said Iran stands among the top few countries in the world in the space industry, especially in terms of satellite launchers.

Ashtiani said Iran has planned two satellite launches before the end of the current Persian calendar year (March 20, 2024), expressing hope that the country “can create wonders and make great achievements that will make our dear people happy.”

Iran has so far launched many satellites for various purposes into space.

The country ranks nine in the world in terms of independently succeeding in launching satellites into space after the former Soviet Union, the United States, France, Japan, China, the United Kingdom, India and the Zionist regime.