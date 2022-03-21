Monday, March 21, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesHomelandNature and WildlifeTourism

Iran tourism: Golestan Province in full spring bloom

By IFP Editorial Staff
Golestan Province in full spring bloom
These days, every corner of the northern Iranian Province of Golestan is covered with pink, blue, purple, yellow and green blooms and scents of trees are everywhere in the air.

Trees are coming into bloom all the way from the western part of the province to its east, and this promises a large harvest for owners of orchards.

Golestan, which borders the Caspian Sea to the north, has an exceptional nature across different seasons of the year.

That is thanks to its vast forests and green plains.

Some of the most attractive tourist sites of Golestan are Bandar-e Torkaman in the western part of the province, Caspian Hyrcanian Forests, Gomishan (Gomish Tappeh) and sunflower fields, among others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks