Iran tourism: Golestan Province in full spring bloom

Trees are coming into bloom all the way from the western part of the province to its east, and this promises a large harvest for owners of orchards.

Golestan, which borders the Caspian Sea to the north, has an exceptional nature across different seasons of the year.

That is thanks to its vast forests and green plains.

Some of the most attractive tourist sites of Golestan are Bandar-e Torkaman in the western part of the province, Caspian Hyrcanian Forests, Gomishan (Gomish Tappeh) and sunflower fields, among others.