Iran tourism attractions: Beris, a port village in southeast

The fishing pier of Beris port, 10 meters above sea level, is a place for catching all kinds of fish and lobsters.
Anchoring boats and ships in Beris is one of the most spectacular attractions in the area.
Beris is a village 60 km east of Chabahar in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province.
