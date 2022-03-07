Monday, March 7, 2022
Iran tourism attractions: Beris, a port village in southeast

By IFP Editorial Staff
Beris is a village 60 km east of Chabahar in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

The fishing pier of Beris port, 10 meters above sea level, is a place for catching all kinds of fish and lobsters.

Anchoring boats and ships in Beris is one of the most spectacular attractions in the area.

Live Updates: Russia's "Special Operation" in Ukraine; Day 12

