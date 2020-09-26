Iran to Tighten Health Protocols amid Third Wave of COVID-19

The Iranian president says stricter health protocols will be enforced in the capital, Tehran, and in other cities amid a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.

President Hassan Rouhani said in a Saturday meeting of the coronavirus headquarters that he has asked all relevant bodies to draw up a special plan to deal with and impose penalties on citizens who do not wear masks.

“After being approved in the upcoming meeting of the National Coronavirus Headquarters, this plan and pertinent regulations will be put in force first in Greater Tehran and next in other major cities across the country,” he added.

The president noted provincial governors have also been authorized to shut down any places or businesses in their provinces for a week if necessary.

He said the provincial governors can present their proposals to the Interior Ministry and, if agreed, they can go ahead with the week-long closure initiative.

The president also thanked medical personnel who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, saying they shoulder a heavy responsibility in that regard.

He said the government’s priority will be to provide drugs, treatment equipment and other health items to help facilitate medical personnel’s job.