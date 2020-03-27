Iran Starts Distributing 11 Million Masks in Medical Universities

Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said on Thursday that nine million three-layered and 2.3 million N95 masks have been procured and are being distributed among the provincial medical universities.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, the ministry of health has been responsible for the distribution of health products and supplies related to the disease. These stuff have been distributed among the country’s health centres based on prioritisation.

The cost of these 11 million masks has been paid by the country’s large mining corporations in line with their social responsibilities.