Iran’s speaker visits Beirut’s neighborhood destroyed in Israel attack

Ghalibaf arrived in Beirut on Saturday to relay a message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in the Lebanese capital, Ghalibaf said he has traveled to Lebanon during a stopover on his way to Switzerland’s Geneva for the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

He added the purpose of the visit to Beirut is to convey the message of support from the Iranian people and officials to the Lebanese nation and resistance.

The speaker noted that he is relaying a message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian authorities and the people of Iran.

“We always stand by the Lebanese nation and government and will be at their service in difficulties,” he stressed.

The Iranian speaker stated that he will be the voice of the oppressed people of Gaza and Lebanon during the IPU Assembly in Geneva to honor his responsibilities in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese nations.