Iran-Russia comprehensive agreement: ‘A roadmap for economic cooperation’

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Slutsky emphasized that the agreement, signed ahead of President Massoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Russia, will focus on enhancing economic cooperation in sectors such as transportation, energy, and technology.

Slutsky highlighted the strategic partnership agreement as a significant step in both bilateral relations and regional and international agendas, including security and balanced cooperation.

He noted that Iran and Russia play crucial roles in shaping a multipolar world order, fostering relations based on mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Addressing speculations about the timing of the agreement’s signing before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, Slutsky dismissed any connection.

He underscored that both Iran and Russia oppose U.S. hegemony, a unipolar world, and collective Western efforts to dictate policies, while their cooperation is rooted in deeper historical ties.

Slutsky also clarified that both nations adhere to the principles of the UN Charter regarding sovereign equality of all nations, emphasizing the agreement should not be interpreted as a step against other countries.