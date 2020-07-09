Iran Reports Highest-Ever Daily Deaths as COVID-19 Cases Hit 250,000

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has reported the country’s highest-ever fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus in 24 hours.

Speaking in a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 221 patients have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 12,305. This is the biggest number of daily fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak in Iran.

She also confirmed 2,079 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 250,458.

The spokeswoman said 212,176 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,324 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She further stressed that so far 1,897,803 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Kurdistan, Ilam, Bushehr, Hormozgan, and Kermanshah provinces are still considered as “red zones”.

Tehran, Isfahan, Mazandaran, Golestan, Alborz, Kerman, Yazd, Sistan and Baluchestan, Hamadan, and Ardabil provinces are also in dangerous conditions, she added.