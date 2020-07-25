Iran President Rules Out Cancellation of Mourning Ceremonies over Pandemic

The Iranian president says mourning ceremonies marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the third Shiite Imam, should be held gloriously while observing health protocols.

President Hassan Rouhani said mourners are required to observe social distancing measures and wear masks, and not to gather in a place in large numbers.

“Given the precise planning made, mourning ceremonies should be held in such a way that not only will they not turn into an excuse for adversaries, but they will become a model for other countries and Shiites that hold mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussein,” he said.

Rouhani said no one can drive a wedge between our religion and science, expressing hope mourning ceremonies during the holy month of Muharram this year will be coupled with respect for health protocols.

The president further said the concepts of “life and bread” as well as “mourning and health” are not mutually exclusive; rather, “they both should go hand in hand while health protocols are observed.”

President Rouhani noted mourning ceremonies should be held, and, at the same time, health measures should be enforced to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“Monitors should deal with violations of health protocols,” he underlined.