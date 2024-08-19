Millions heading for Karbala to observe Arbaeen

After a 20 day walk, the pilgrims reach the city of Divaniyeh from such cities as Basra.
Millions of people hold the Arbaeen ceremonies in Karbala each year in tribute to Imam Hussein and his faithful companions.
Millions of Shia Muslims are heading to Karbala, Iraq to observe the Arbaeen ceremonies, which mark 40 days after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam and his companions.
