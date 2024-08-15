Hundreds of thousands of Iranian pilgrims depart for Iraq’s Karbala for Arbaeen rituals

Millions more are expected to embark on the annual walk during the next days to commemorate the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary or the third Shia Imam, Hussein ibn Ali, the Prophet’s grandson over 14 centuries ago.

Iran has set up 500 Mokebs, centers that provide the pilgrims with services, along the routes that lead to the Mehran border crossing.

All necessary facilities, including food and medicine, are in place to cater to the needs of the pilgrims during the 80-kilometer walk, Tasnim reporter said.

Arrangements have also been made for the transportation of the elderly, ailing, or child pilgrims who need to use motor vehicles for part of the pilgrim.

Arbaeen is a significant religious ceremony in the Shia Islam tradition, although many non-Shia and even non-Muslim pilgrims join the event.

Every year, millions of pilgrims from across the world gather in the holy city of Karbala in Iraq, that houses Imam Hussein’s shrine.

Arbaeen walk is known as the largest human gathering in the world.