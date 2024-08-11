Iran president presents proposed cabinet to parliament

Former Central Bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati has been proposed as the economic minister and former deputy foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi is expected to take the helm of the foreign ministry.

Esmaeil Khatib will be reinstated as intelligence minister and former culture minister Abbas Salehi will be designated for the post once again, in case of getting the parliament’s approval.

Mohsen Paknejad, with a history of developing gas fields as a senior advisor for the oil industry, is Pezeshkian’s pick for the oil ministry.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, a former Deputy Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces and a veteran pilot has been introduced as the defense minister.

The only female candidate on the proposed list is Farzaneh Sadegh for the ministry of roads and urban development.

The other picks for the ministries are as follows:

Ministry of Education, Alireza Kazemi

Ministry of Communications Technology, Sattar Hashemi

Ministry of Health, Mohammadreza Zafarghandi

Ministry of Labor, Ahmad Meidari

Ministry of Agriculture, Gholamreza Nouri

Ministry of Justice, Amin Hossein Rahimi

Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade: Mohammad Atabak

Ministry of Science, Hossein Simaei

Ministry of Interior, Eskandar Momeni

Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Mohammadreza Salehi Amiri

Ministry of Energy, Abbas Aliabadi

Ministry of Sports, Ahmad Donyamali

The parliament has a week to study the proposed cabinet members and will hold the public vote of confidence sessions from Saturday next week.