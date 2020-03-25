Iran Parliament Speaker Urged to Keep Chamber Closed for Another 2 Weeks

In a letter, Saeid Namaki called on Ali Larijani to extend the closure of Parliament for another two weeks.

In the letter, the health minister expressed gratitude to the speaker for his “utmost cooperation and unflinching support.”

He said the national committee tasked with tackling the coronavirus epidemic has approved a plan called “Social Distancing” proposed by the health ministry.

He said President Hassan Rouhani has communicated the plan to relevant institutions at a time when restrictions have also been imposed on travel between cities coupled with the closure of most administrative and other centres.

Given what was said, added the health minister, the opening of the Parliament is not in conformity with the said plan.

In the letter, the minister asked the speaker to keep the legislature closed for another two weeks and use videoconferencing and other methods which would obviate the need for physical presence of lawmakers.