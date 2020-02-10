Iran Opens Comprehensive Stem Cell Research Centre

Addressing the Sunday ceremony held at the TMUS, Sattari said “the inauguration of this centre has opened a new aperture in medical sciences, accelerating the technology’s entry into this area.”

“[Now] the youths and researchers active in the fields of engineering and medicine can do joint research,” Sattari noted.

He added “many technologies will be developed in the centre and thanks to the installation of cleanroom equipment we will also see the infrastructure created for youth activities in the fields concerned.”

Referring to “commercialization of stem cells” as “the matter at hand”, he said “the number of products licensed by the Ministry of Heath has increased and the number of the knowledge companies operating in this area has reached 100, which is an appropriate figure, as not every country enjoys this number of such companies and products.”

On the margins of the ceremony, a total of 25 types of intermediates in the fields of tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, chemistry and biology were unveiled by the knowledge-based company Jarf-Andishan.

The intermediates are used in making a whole variety of products such as natural and synthetic polymer substances and their derivations.

The import price of the intermediates, which have a high added value, amounted to over $740 per gram, and indigenization of their production is expected to have a huge impact on the development of a variety of sciences and industries in Iran, and to result in the industries’ self-sufficiency in the relevant areas.