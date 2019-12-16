Iran Develop Stem Cell Therapy for Urinary Incontinence

Dr. Reza Moqadasali, manager of a research project on treatment of urinary incontinence with stem cells, says the studies on the new therapy have been carried out and the research results are going to be tested in clinical trials.

He also noted that clinical trials have been already conducted in two phases involving 10 and 20 patients, saying a group of 80 patients will be enrolled in the next stage of the clinical trial.

According to Moqadasali, the new therapy uses mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) at the urethral sphincters -two muscles controlling the exit of urine- in order to improve bladder contraction and help the patient gain control over these muscles.

He also noted that a number of similar therapeutic trials have been conducted in the other countries, while their effectiveness and safety has been verified in some cases.

“We hope to offer an appropriate therapy for this problem by carrying out this stage of the plan,” the Iranian researcher added.

Moqadasali also noted that the homegrown therapy employs stem cells for the treatment of stress incontinence, which is more common in women.

Multiple and difficult labors, obesity and stress are the major risk factors for urinary incontinence in women, he concluded.