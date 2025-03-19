More Americans say Ukraine not getting enough help from US: Poll

The Gallup survey found that 46 percent of Americans said the U.S. is not providing enough assistance to Ukraine in its three-year war with Russia, a 16-point increase since December last year, closely resembling the numbers seen during the summer of 2022.

Some 30 percent said Washington is doing too much to help the war-torn, country while 23 percent said the U.S. is offering the right amount of help. Both figures have dropped since December.

The number of Democratic Party voters who think the U.S. support for Ukraine is insufficient has increased by 31 points to 79 percent. Some 13 percent of Democrats think Washington’s support for Ukraine is at the right level, while 8 percent think the U.S. is providing too much backing to Kyiv, according to the survey.

The number of independents who think the U.S. is not doing enough to support Ukraine has also gone up, jumping by 14 points since December to 46 percent, Gallup found.

Republican Party voters who think the U.S. is supplying too much aid to Ukraine have gone down in the last three months, declining 11 points to 56 percent. Those GOP voters who say Washington’s backing of Ukraine is at the right amount went up by 11 points, “likely because of backing for the Donald Trump administration’s policy toward Ukraine,” according to Gallup.

The poll also found that Americans who think the U.S. should keep backing Ukraine in reclaiming its territory, even if it leads to prolonged involvement, has gone up by 5 percentage points to 53 percent. Those who prefer a quick end to the conflict, even if it entails Ukraine ceding territory to Russia, have dropped by 5 points, going from 50 percent in December to 45 percent in March.

The survey was conducted March 3-11 among 2,219 adults. The margin of error was 2 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.