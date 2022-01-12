Wednesday, January 12, 2022
type here...
BusinessEnergyIFP Exclusive

Iran-Oman gas pipeline project makes considerable progress

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The first phase of Minab-Sirik-Jask pipeline in southern Iran carrying the country’s gas to Oman has made significant progress.

Hossein Salimi, head of the sixth nationwide gas transmission pipeline project, made the statement and added the pipeline will also feed domestic industries in Minab, the second-largest city of Hormuzgan Province, Sirik, Jask Special Economic Zone, and the region’s petrochemical and steel plants.

The gas transmission pipeline will help take a major stride toward the development of the underprivileged region, he continued.

According to him, the Minab-Sirik pipeline is 120 kilometers long and Sirik-Jask pipeline’s length is 80 kilometers.

The project has created job opportunities for local experts, said Salimi and continued, “The region will witness great achievements when the project becomes fully operational.”

Previous articleReza Darvish picked as managing director of Persepolis of Tehran
Next articleIran MPs approve transfer of water from Sea of Oman to Sistan & Balouchestan Province

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks