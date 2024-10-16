Media WireFeatured NewsMiddle East

Oman decries west’s double standards on Israeli atrocities in Gaza, Lebanon

By IFP Media Wire

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman has deplored the double standards adopted by Western countries regarding Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, the Sultan of Oman praised Iran’s policies on regional issues.

Pointing to the Israeli crimes against Gaza and Lebanon, the Omani leader stressed the need for certain Western governments to avoid double standards on the issue.

He also described support for the rights of people of Gaza and Lebanon as one of Oman’s top priorities and concerns, adding, “Oman has always emphasized that the continuation of support from Western countries for the Israeli crimes is by no means acceptable or justifiable.”

For his part, Pezeshkian said unity among Islamic nations will discourage the Zionist regime from committing crimes easily and prevent the US and Westerners from sponsoring it.

The Iranian president also praised Oman’s stances against the Zionist atrocities in Gaza and Lebanon, calling for mounting pressures on the sponsors of Israel to stop the regime’s carnage and crimes.

In Gaza, at least 42,400 people have been killed and 99,150 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 2023.

The death toll from Israel’s ongoing onslaught on Lebanon since last year has also surged to 2,350, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks