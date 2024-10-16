Oman decries west’s double standards on Israeli atrocities in Gaza, Lebanon

In a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, the Sultan of Oman praised Iran’s policies on regional issues.

Pointing to the Israeli crimes against Gaza and Lebanon, the Omani leader stressed the need for certain Western governments to avoid double standards on the issue.

He also described support for the rights of people of Gaza and Lebanon as one of Oman’s top priorities and concerns, adding, “Oman has always emphasized that the continuation of support from Western countries for the Israeli crimes is by no means acceptable or justifiable.”

For his part, Pezeshkian said unity among Islamic nations will discourage the Zionist regime from committing crimes easily and prevent the US and Westerners from sponsoring it.

The Iranian president also praised Oman’s stances against the Zionist atrocities in Gaza and Lebanon, calling for mounting pressures on the sponsors of Israel to stop the regime’s carnage and crimes.

In Gaza, at least 42,400 people have been killed and 99,150 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 2023.

The death toll from Israel’s ongoing onslaught on Lebanon since last year has also surged to 2,350, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.