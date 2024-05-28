Oman’s FM visits late Iranian foreign minister’s family

Al Busaidi, who has traveled to Tehran at the head of a delegation to take part in the funeral ceremony held for Iranian officials who died in a helicopter crash on May 19, paid homage to the late foreign minister for his contributions in boosting Iran’s ties with regional neighbors during his tenure.

The foreign minister of Oman, along with his accompanying delegation, prayed for the soul of the victims of the tragic incident.

Amirabdollahian was accompanying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi when the helicopter crash in northwestern Iran claimed their lives as well as those of six others on board.

Here are some of the pictures of the visit by Oman’s top diplomat.