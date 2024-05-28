Tuesday, May 28, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyLocal

Oman’s FM visits late Iranian foreign minister’s family

By IFP Editorial Staff

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi visited the family of the demised Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday evening in their house to offer his condolences over their loss.

Al Busaidi, who has traveled to Tehran at the head of a delegation to take part in the funeral ceremony held for Iranian officials who died in a helicopter crash on May 19, paid homage to the late foreign minister for his contributions in boosting Iran’s ties with regional neighbors during his tenure.

The foreign minister of Oman, along with his accompanying delegation, prayed for the soul of the victims of the tragic incident.

Amirabdollahian was accompanying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi when the helicopter crash in northwestern Iran claimed their lives as well as those of six others on board.

Here are some of the pictures of the visit by Oman’s top diplomat.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks