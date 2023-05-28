Oman’s sultan arrives in Iran for two days of high-level talks

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Omani monarch arrived in Tehran on Sunday afternoon and was welcomed by First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber at the airport.

Sultan Haitham is slated to meet with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran during his stay.

Oman’s Diwan of Royal Court said the delegation accompanying the sultan would include the head of the armed forces Vice Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis Raisi, as well as the ministers of finance, commerce and defense.

The trip follows a diplomatic push by Muscat to broker the restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The diplomatic effort, which also featured talks in Iraq and Jordan came to fruition in China in March, when Tehran and Riyadh announced a reconciliation agreement.

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to Oman Ali Najafi Khoshroudi said the two countries were enjoying “an unprecedented level of partnership.”

“Both countries engage in fruitful discussions on economic and political matters that serve the best interests of their respective peoples,” he said.