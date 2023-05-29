Ayatollah Khamenei says expansion of Iran-Oman relations beneficial for both countries

The Leader made the remarks in a meeting with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in Tehran on Monday.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the relations between Iran and Oman as long-standing, deep-rooted, and good, stating, “We believe that the expansion of bilateral relations in all fields is beneficial for both countries.”

He referred to the negotiations that have taken place between the Iranian and Omani sides, saying, “The important thing is that these negotiations should be followed up seriously until tangible results are achieved, and eventually relations should be expanded.”

He further stressed the importance of the increasing cooperation between Oman and Iran, due to the fact that both countries share the very important Strait of Hormuz waterway.

In the meeting, the Sultan of Oman pointed to Egypt’s willingness to resume relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. In response to this, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that Iran welcomes this position and has no problems in this regard.

With regards to the Sultan of Oman’s satisfaction with the restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the Leader stated, “These matters are the result of the good policy of Mr. [Ebrahim] Raisi’s administration to expand and strengthen relations with Iran’s neighbors and other countries in the region.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed hope that with the expansion of relations between the Islamic governments, the Islamic nation will regain its glory and greatness. He added that bringing the potentials and capacities of the Islamic countries together will benefit all Islamic nations, countries and states.

During this meeting, which was also attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Sultan of Oman expressed great satisfaction at meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. He underlined that Oman’s policy is to expand ties with its neighbors, in particular with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“During the negotiations in Tehran, opinions were exchanged and various fields of cooperation were discussed. We hope that with the continuation of these talks, the relations between the two countries will expand even further than before and that its practical results will become evident for both sides,” Sultan Haitham added.