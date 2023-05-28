Official: Omani sultan’s Iran visit another sign of growing ties with Persian Gulf neighbors

Addressing an Iranian-Arab dialog conference in Qatar, Kamal Kharrazi praised the reconciliation process between Iran and Saudi Arabia, recalling his earlier remarks that the two Middle East powers cannot seek each other’s elimination.

He called on the leaders of the region to move toward building a “strong region,” adding that the “first step,” which he described as dialog, has fortunately been taken.

Today’s trend in the region, he said, is considered a sign of “maturity and intelligence” of the regional states in making use of the international developments to serve the interests of their own countries and the entire region.

The foreign policy advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also warned against the presence of the US and the Israeli regime in the Persian Gulf, saying such activities will not only fail to bring security but will even be a threat to the regional stability.