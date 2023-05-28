Sunday, May 28, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Official: Omani sultan’s Iran visit another sign of growing ties with Persian Gulf neighbors

By IFP Editorial Staff
Omani sultan

The head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations says the Sunday visit by Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to Tehran is yet another sign of growing relations between the Islamic Republic and its Persian Gulf Arab neighbors.

Addressing an Iranian-Arab dialog conference in Qatar, Kamal Kharrazi praised the reconciliation process between Iran and Saudi Arabia, recalling his earlier remarks that the two Middle East powers cannot seek each other’s elimination.

He called on the leaders of the region to move toward building a “strong region,” adding that the “first step,” which he described as dialog, has fortunately been taken.

Today’s trend in the region, he said, is considered a sign of “maturity and intelligence” of the regional states in making use of the international developments to serve the interests of their own countries and the entire region.

The foreign policy advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also warned against the presence of the US and the Israeli regime in the Persian Gulf, saying such activities will not only fail to bring security but will even be a threat to the regional stability.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks