Iranian president departs for Oman to expand bilateral ties, address regional issues

Prior to departure, Pezeshkian emphasized the growing trade and diplomatic relations between the two nations, noting a bilateral trade volume of $2.3 billion and the intention to expand cooperation across political, economic, cultural, and scientific fields.

Accompanied by key cabinet ministers, including Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Defense Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh, and several other senior officials, Pezeshkian is expected to hold private talks with the sultan, followed by a joint session between high-ranking delegations.

Pezeshkian stated that the trip aligns with Iran’s neighborhood diplomacy and aims to bolster regional peace, particularly through unified opposition to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

This visit comes as Oman acts as the mediator in nuclear talks between Iran and the US and as Muscat has offered an imitative, whose details are yet unknown, to get the negotiating sides out of a sticking point after five rounds of talks.