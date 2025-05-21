IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iranian president to visit Oman for high-level talks, strategic agreements

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to make an official visit to Muscat, Oman, on May 27–28 at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

That’s according to the deputy for political affairs at the president’s office.

During the two-day visit, Pezeshkian will hold official meetings with Omani leaders and oversee the signing of several key bilateral agreements. They include four major documents covering a preferential trade agreement, mutual investment protection, customs cooperation, and a comprehensive roadmap for future relations.

In addition to the diplomatic engagements, two significant events are planned that include a joint business forum aimed at boosting economic ties and a gathering with members of the Iranian expatriate community in Oman.

Iranian officials say the growing relationship between Tehran and Muscat serves as a model for regional cooperation.

