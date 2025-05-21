Iranian president to visit Oman for high-level talks, strategic agreements

That’s according to the deputy for political affairs at the president’s office.

During the two-day visit, Pezeshkian will hold official meetings with Omani leaders and oversee the signing of several key bilateral agreements. They include four major documents covering a preferential trade agreement, mutual investment protection, customs cooperation, and a comprehensive roadmap for future relations.

In addition to the diplomatic engagements, two significant events are planned that include a joint business forum aimed at boosting economic ties and a gathering with members of the Iranian expatriate community in Oman.

Iranian officials say the growing relationship between Tehran and Muscat serves as a model for regional cooperation.