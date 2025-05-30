Pezeshkian: Iran Committed to Principle of “Development Alongside Oman”

In a post on his social media account on X, written in both Persian and Arabic, President Pezeshkian stated: “During my visit to Oman, I met and held talks with my brother, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and 18 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and cooperation documents were signed between the two countries.”

The President added: “The foundation of both sides is ‘development alongside each other,’ and we are committed to this principle.”

Pezeshkian also expressed gratitude for the hospitality of the Sultan of Oman and the Omani people.

The signed documents between Iran and Oman emphasized expanding relations in legal, economic, political, cultural, educational, health, defense, media, technology, energy, and mining sectors.

President Pezeshkian’s 3-day visit to Oman ended this Wednesday. He was accompanied by a high-ranking delegation.