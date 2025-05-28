Wednesday, May 28, 2025
type here...
Media WireForeign Policy

Iran, Oman sign 18 cooperation documents

By IFP Editorial Staff

Senior officials from Iran and Oman have inked 18 cooperation documents during the Iranian president’s state visit to Muscat.

As President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Oman on Tuesday, high-ranking authorities from the two countries signed the 18 documents in the presence of the Iranian president and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

The agreements are aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening relations in various fields, including legal, economic, political, cultural, educational, health, defense, media, technology, energy, and mining sectors.

During the ceremony, a joint commemorative stamp was unveiled, symbolizing the cultural and historical ties between Iran and Oman, the Iranian president’s website reported.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks