Iran, Oman sign 18 cooperation documents

As President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Oman on Tuesday, high-ranking authorities from the two countries signed the 18 documents in the presence of the Iranian president and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

The agreements are aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening relations in various fields, including legal, economic, political, cultural, educational, health, defense, media, technology, energy, and mining sectors.

During the ceremony, a joint commemorative stamp was unveiled, symbolizing the cultural and historical ties between Iran and Oman, the Iranian president’s website reported.