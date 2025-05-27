Iranian president thanks Oman for mediation efforts in U.S. talks

Pezeshkian praised Oman’s “active and constructive” role in facilitating indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, expressing full confidence in Muscat’s mediation efforts.

“We appreciate Oman’s good-faith efforts in the negotiations and hope this process yields positive results. The Islamic Republic of Iran places complete trust in Oman,” the president said.

He further welcomed deeper cooperation across financial, scientific, technological, and especially medical sectors, and emphasized the need to bolster long-term economic foundations beyond oil and gas.

Pezeshkian also voiced gratitude for Oman’s principled stance in support of the Palestinian people and Gaza.

Sultan Haitham, in response, said Oman considers Iran’s success in negotiations as “a success for the entire region,” adding that Muscat has “no personal or political interest” in its mediation role and pursues it purely with goodwill.

He highlighted the importance of expanded trade, port connectivity, and rail linkages through Iran, and reiterated Oman’s readiness to enhance security and energy cooperation.