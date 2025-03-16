Omani top diplomat: Talks with Iran FM Araghchi ‘productive’

Badr al-Busaidi reaffirmed Oman’s commitment to fostering dialogue aimed at ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

“Today in Muscat, I met with Mr. Araghchi. We held fruitful discussions on bilateral issues as well as regional developments,” al-Busaidi stated on his personal account on X social media.

He emphasized that Oman remains steadfast in its support for dialogue and initiatives that contribute to the well-being of the nations in the region.

The visit by Iran’s foreign minister follows a letter sent by the U.S. President to the Iranian officials about the possibility of talks between Washington and Tehran. It also underscores Oman’s enduring role as a mediator in regional affairs.

Araghchi arrived in the Omani capital on Sunday, heading a high-ranking delegation.