President Pezeshkian says Iran, Oman enduring allies through regional challenges

President Pezeshkian highlighted that the interactions between the two nations have always been founded on brotherhood, mutual respect, and goodwill, making them steadfast allies through regional ups and downs.

The president praised Oman’s constructive role in regional affairs, particularly its mediation efforts and hosting negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

He commended Oman’s clear stance in support of the oppressed people of Gaza and its condemnation of the Israeli regime’s atrocities, recognizing this humanitarian position as highly valuable.

Pezeshkian also underscored the importance of unity among Muslims nations, urging that adherence to religious teachings could transform the Islamic community into a powerful entity that safeguards the interests and security of Muslim nations.

Expressing hope that today’s visit would further strengthen ties between Tehran and Muscat, the president stated that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with Oman across various fields, including scientific, economic, cultural, social, and political domains.

Minister Al-Busaidi, expressing his satisfaction with the visit, described Iran-Oman relations as unique and historically significant, free from any doubts.

He appreciated President Pezeshkian’s commitment to enhancing relations with Islamic countries, particularly Oman, and reiterated Muscat’s dedication to deepening and elevating bilateral ties.

The minister noted that President Pezeshkian’s visit to Muscat five months ago, along with the valuable agreements that emerged from it, signifies a clear path for cooperation between the two countries.