President Pezeshkian: Iran favors boosting ties with regional, Muslim nations to promote peace, security

Massoud Pezeshkian made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with visiting Foreign Minister of Oman Badr al-Busaidi.

President Pezeshkian described the relationship between Iran and Oman as long-standing, sincere, and friendly, with extensive ties in various fields and at different levels, but called for stronger cooperation.

The Iranian president also noted the two countries will hold the next meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in the near future.

He further said robust measures and follow-ups are underway to expedite the implementation of the past agreements and achieve new understandings between the two countries.

For his part, al-Busaidi conveyed greetings from the Sultan of Oman to the Iranian Leader, president, and nation.

The foreign minister of Oman described the relationship between the two countries as rooted in trust and goodwill, which has grown and strengthened over time.

Al-Busaidi emphasized, “Expanding relations with Iran based on mutual respect and trust is an unchanging principle for Oman.”

Both sides expressed a shared vision for enhancing collaboration to promote stability and unity in the region, reinforcing their dedication to addressing common challenges.