Iran, Oman FMs call on intl. community’s intervention to stop Israeli carnage against Gaza

The two top diplomats made the plea during a meeting in Tehran on Sunday night.

In the meeting, Amirabdollahian said the killing of over 16,000 Palestinian citizens by the Zionist regime during 50 days of strikes against Gaza breached all international laws and regulations and the principles stipulated in the Geneva Conventions, and called it “a clear example of genocide and war crimes.”

He noted, “Unfortunately the new round of attacks against Gaza has resumed after the recent 7-day pause, with the presence of US secretary of state in the Zionist regime’s war cabinet, which indicates the US government’s irrefutable role in supporting the Zionists’ war crimes against Palestinian citizens in Gaza and the West Bank.”

Amirabdollahian urged Muslim states as well as the international community to take effective measures to stop the Israeli regime’s military raids against Gaza and the West Bank, completely lift the Gaza siege, open its crossings, deliver humanitarian aid into the enclave, and reverse the Palestinians’ forced displacement.

For his part, Albusaidi slammed Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank and demanded all countries to take an immediate measure to stop the carnage.

The two sides underlined the continuation of joint efforts at the regional and international levels to support the Palestinian nation.

They also called for the further expansion of bilateral ties and cooperation specially in economic and trade fields.