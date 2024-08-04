IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign PolicySecurity

President Pezeshkian: Assassination of Haniyeh will not go unanswered

By IFP Editorial Staff

In a meeting with Ayman Safadi, the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Jordan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that the Israeli move to assassinate the Hamas leader in Tehran will not go unanswered.

Pezeshkian stated that the expectation of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all Islamic countries and freedom-loving people around the world is to strongly condemn such atrocities.

Esmail Haniyeh was killed in a terror act by Israel in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.

The President deemed the murder of a guest of the Islamic Republic of Iran as an act against all international laws and a significant mistake by the Zionists.

Pezeshkian also highlighted the necessity for Islamic countries to unite in halting the aggressions and crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza.

He emphasized that the core of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign policy is the promotion and strengthening of peace, tranquility, and stability in the region and the world.

