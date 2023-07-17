Iranian FM thanks Oman for its efforts to revive JCPOA

Amirabdollahian was speaking at a joint press briefing alongside Badr bin Busaidi in Tehran on Monday.

He said the trade ties between Tehran and Muscat have increased by 250 percent over the past 22 months.

The top Iranian diplomat also repeated Tehran’s initiative to hold a meeting between the 8 Persian Gulf countries along with Yemen.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amirabdolalhian spoke about Russia’s recent move to support a statement by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council regarding the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs.

He underlined that Iran won’t stand on ceremony with anyone over its territorial integrity, adding Russia’s explanation about the matter was not sufficient.

The Iranian foreign minister also pointed to Oman’s mediating role in advancing the sanctions removal talks between Iran and the Western governments, appreciating the Omani government for its relentless efforts.

Oman’s foreign minister for his part said that his country is pursuing the agreements Tehran and Muscat signed during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to the Persian Gulf sultanate. Busaidi said Oman is making an effort to expand trade ties with Iran.

He noted that his country’s views about regional and global issues are close to Iran’s.