Iran’s envoy says Oman’s FM to visit Tehran soon

Iran’s envoy to Muscat announced in a post on his X account that the foreign minister of Oman will be visiting Iran in the near future.

The ambassador said that amid the regional developments and at the beginning of 2025, the Omani foreign minister’s trip to Tehran will mark a new stage in Iran-Oman relations.

A new round of regional cooperation between Iran and its neighbors will kick off, Mousa Farhang added, describing the relations between Iran and Oman as a perfect model of ties based upon trust and sincerity.