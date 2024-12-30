IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

FM Araghchi: Iran, Oman welcome peace, stability, inclusive government in Syria

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in a joint press conference with his Omani counterpart, emphasized the need for peace, stability, and the formation of an inclusive government in Syria.

Araghchi hosted Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi in Tehran on Monday and discussed various regional and bilateral issues, particularly Palestine and the Israeli occupation of Syrian territories and attacks on Syria’s infrastructure.

Araghchi called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the opening of aid corridors.

The ministers agreed on the need to respect Syria’s territorial integrity, non-interference in its internal affairs, and the establishment of an inclusive government representing all ethnic groups.

They also condemned the military attacks by Israel and the US on Yemen and emphasized the importance of preserving Yemen’s territorial integrity.

As for bilateral ties, Araghchi highlighted the expanding relations between Iran and Oman across multiple sectors, mentioning ongoing regional consultations.

He noted that the next Joint Economic Commission meeting would take place in Muscat next month.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed out that trade volume between the two countries had more than tripled compared to the previous year.

Araghchi also acknowledged Oman’s role in facilitating Iran’s relations with other countries, particularly during nuclear negotiations.

