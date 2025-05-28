President Pezeshkian: Foundations in place to expand Iran-Oman cooperation

Speaking on Wednesday with Omani business leaders, President Pezeshkian said the foundations are in place for enhanced cooperation in economic, social, cultural, political, and security sectors.

He called for immediate action to deepen ties through maritime and air connectivity, as well as industrial and commercial collaboration.

President Pezeshkian underscored Iran and Oman’s strategic position in linking regional markets and called for leveraging their geostrategic advantages to connect with Africa, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe.

He stressed the urgent need to strengthen financial infrastructure, noting that a robust banking framework is key to unlocking wider economic engagement.

The Iranian president said with the right mechanisms, bilateral trade could grow to $20-30 billion, driven by joint investments and private sector partnerships. He also advocated for expanded cooperation in science, medicine, and culture.

Reflecting on centuries of shared history, President Pezeshkian urged Islamic unity in the face of foreign interference and emphasized peace and constructive collaboration as pathways to regional stability.