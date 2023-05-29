Iran FM: Iran, Oman considering comprehensive cooperation plan in near future

Amirabdollahian made the comment after meeting his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Tehran.

The top Iranian diplomat said they reiterated the need for stronger shipping cooperation between the two countries and activation of port capacities.

He added that mutual trade doubled after Tehran and Muscat signed 13 cooperation agreements during Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi’s visit to Oman last year.

This, he said, will be boosted by the four agreements on energy, investment, free trade zones and industrial cooperation, signed by the two sides during the ongoing visit by the Sultan of Oman.

Albusaidi, for his part, said the visit opens a new chapter in mutual relations. He said he and Amirabdollahian also discussed potential cooperation in the field of tourism, food security, renewable energies and shipping cooperation.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Haitham bin Tariq the Sultan of Oman arrived in Tehran on Sunday afternoon for a two-day visit to the Islamic Republic.