Iran, Oman ink four agreements on economic, energy cooperation

On Sunday, the high-ranking economic delegations of Iran and Oman, headed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the Omani sultan, sat down for talks on ways to promote commerce between the two Persian Gulf neighbors.

Four deals were signed between the two sides in the fields of economic cooperation, investment, cooperation in free trade zones and energy.

Speaking at the event, Raisi said ties with Oman have grown from trade to the investment level.

“The shared views of the leaders of Iran and Oman and their approach of bolstering regional convergence, along with the capacities and proper mutual grounds [for cooperation], can help enhance the relations between the two countries in the bilateral and regional arenas,” said the Iranian president.

The president highlighted the capacities of the two countries for cooperation in different spheres, including industry, trade, communications, defense and security affairs, roads and railways, maritime transport and transit, financial and monetary exchanges, and energy, among others.

He said during their negotiations, Iran and Oman stressed the need to finalize the formation of a support fund for the development of joint investments.

Raisi also referred to the common positions of Iran and Oman on the plight of Palestine and Yemen, thanking Muscat for playing a constructive role in efforts to restore the rights of the Palestinian and Yemeni nations.

For his part, Sultan Haitham expressed gratitude for Raisi’s hospitality and said ties between the two sides have witnessed a significant boost following the Iranian president’s visit to Oman last year.

Although the volume of trade exchanges has doubled, the two sides are still far from the desired level of relations.