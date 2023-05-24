Oman’s sultan due in Iran on Sunday

In culmination of the ties of friendship between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said will go on an official two-day visit to Iran with effect from Sunday, in response to an invitation from the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the statement read.

The visit stems from the fruitful relations and good neighborliness between Tehran and Muscat, it said.

It comes within the context of the continuous consultation and coordination between the two leaderships to discuss various developments at the reginal and international arenas. The visit will also touch on means of promoting cooperation between Oman and Iran in different spheres to serve their current and future interests and aspirations, it added.

In early May, Iran and Oman reached an initial understanding to sign a preferential trade agreement (PTA).

Trade between Iran and Oman reached some $1.8 billion in the Iranian calendar year to late March, up 41% from the previous year, according to figures by the Iranian government.

President of Iran Chamber of Commerce Gholam Hossein Shafei has stated that trade between Iran and Oman can easily reach $3 billion per year considering the rapid rise in exchanges between the two countries over the past few years.