Monday, June 19, 2023
Iran tourism: Gorgeous natural scenery of Asalem-Khalkhal Road

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Asalem-Khalkhal road is one of the most beautiful mountainous routes of Iran that links Gilan and Ardabil Provinces in northern Iran to each other.

This road is a high region with matchless views consisting of peaks, Zagros slopes and Hyrcanian forests of the city of Talesh in Gilan Province.

Take a look at the collection of the related images:

