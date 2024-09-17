Iran ministry of health announces return of expelled students after presidential directive

Habibi stated that rulings against protesting students from 2022 and 2023 have been suspended.

This decision aligns with the Supreme Leader’s approach of maximum inclusion, the President’s focus on national unity, and aims to inspire hope and motivation among students as the new academic year begins, said the official.

After the university protests, disciplinary rulings were issued by committees. However, following the easing of tensions, the Supreme Leader emphasized treating students with Islamic leniency.

President Masoud Pezeshkian also instructed a review of these rulings to ensure students’ return to academic life, addressing grievances regarding the lack of appeals or defense opportunities.

Under new guidelines, university presidents can request reviews of even final rulings, and the Health Minister has the authority to suspend or reduce penalties.

All rulings, including expulsions and suspensions, are reportedly under review, and affected students will resume their studies in the upcoming term.

Habibi expressed hope for leniency and forgiveness in the re-evaluation process.