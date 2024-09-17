IFP ExclusiveEducationLocal

Iran ministry of health announces return of expelled students after presidential directive

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

Masoud Habibi, Deputy Minister of Culture and Student Affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Health, announced the return of expelled and disciplined students to their universities, following a directive from the President.

Habibi stated that rulings against protesting students from 2022 and 2023 have been suspended.

This decision aligns with the Supreme Leader’s approach of maximum inclusion, the President’s focus on national unity, and aims to inspire hope and motivation among students as the new academic year begins, said the official.

After the university protests, disciplinary rulings were issued by committees. However, following the easing of tensions, the Supreme Leader emphasized treating students with Islamic leniency.

President Masoud Pezeshkian also instructed a review of these rulings to ensure students’ return to academic life, addressing grievances regarding the lack of appeals or defense opportunities.

Under new guidelines, university presidents can request reviews of even final rulings, and the Health Minister has the authority to suspend or reduce penalties.

All rulings, including expulsions and suspensions, are reportedly under review, and affected students will resume their studies in the upcoming term.

Habibi expressed hope for leniency and forgiveness in the re-evaluation process.

