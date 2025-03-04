Iranian daily denounces economy minister’s impeachment as ‘political maneuvering’

The newspaper wrote the increase in the number of parliamentarians opposing Hemmati, from around 70 to more than double, was attributed to various factors, which collectively influenced the parliament’s stance, which was more rooted in the broader economic challenges faced by the country rather than Hemmati’s individual performance and decisions.

During the Sunday session of the parliament, 182 out of 273 lawmakers voted in favor of Hemmati’s impeachment.

President Massoud Pezeshkian, in his defense of Hemmati, made relatively explicit references to these broader economic realities.

However, Hemmati’s reluctance to provide detailed explanations and disclose information that could jeopardize national interests, led to the dominance of arguments from pro-impeachment MPs, including Mohsen Zanganeh, a member of the Economic Commission.

Zanganeh argued that with a 17% increase in exports and a $2 billion reduction in the trade balance, the country’s financial situation had improved.

He claimed that the notion of an “economic blockade” was being used to emphasize the need for negotiations with the US and lifting sanctions.

Gholamreza Tajgardoon, head of the Budget and Planning Commission, highlighted the political dynamics at play, suggesting that certain factions were orchestrating events behind the scenes.

Interestingly, some media outlets claimed that the text of Hemmati’s impeachment was copied from the impeachment text of former economy minister Ehsan Khandoozi.