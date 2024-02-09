Iran Leader’s social media accounts removed

The spokesperson of the social media giant Meta claimed on Thursday the Leader’s accounts were removed for “repeatedly violating our Dangerous Organizations & Individuals policy.”

The spokesperson did not specifically refer to the ongoing events in Gaza, but the company has reportedly been under pressure by the West since Oct 7 ladt year, when the Palestinian resistance factions launched a surprise operation against Israel, to block the Iranian Leader’s accounts for his pro-Palestinian stance.

Around 28,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign since then.

Ayatollah Khamenei has on several occasions lamented the Israeli aggression and the Western inaction, and has praised the resistance fronts in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and elsewhere for their reprisal anti-Israeli attacks.

At the onset of the operations, the Leader tweeted in Hebrew to Israelis, “You brought this calamity upon yourselves.”

“Dictatorial Zionists, you cannot recover from the defeat of October 7,” Ayatollah Khamenei also warned the Israeli regime, which obviously did not sit well with the Western social media moguls.