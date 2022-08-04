Thursday, August 4, 2022
Iran’s Khayyam satellite ready for launch

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Khayyam satellite will be sent into orbit next week from the Baikonur space station in Kazakhstan by Russian Soyuz satellite carrier, a giant leap in the Islamic Republic’s space industry applications.

The remote sensing satellite, developed and owned by Iran’s Space Agency (ISA), will provide the infrastructure for computerizing various sectors in Iran.

Khayyam, due to its accurate sensors and through topographic maps and data, can be used in improving productivity in agriculture, accurate monitoring of Iran’s water resources, managing natural disasters, monitoring changes in use of land, unauthorized constructions, and deforestation among others.

Iran launched its first homegrown satellite into orbit two years ago and the second one earlier this year.

The soon-to-be-launched satellite has been named after the 11th Century Persian polymath Omar Khayyam, known for his vast knowledge in mathematics, astronomy, philosophy, as well as poetry.

