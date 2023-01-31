Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Iran Intelligence Minister: Neighboring countries should avoid Israel for their own security

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib has warned neighboring countries to avoid ties with Israel, which he described as a “dying regime”, for “their own security.”

Khatib made the comments after a senior aide to the Ukrainian president implied his country’s role in the Saturday night drone attack on a workshop run by Iran’s defense ministry in the central city of Isfahan.

The minister also said Israel is facing implosion and an indication for it is the internal dispute in the regime and the resistance it is facing from Palestinians.

The attack on the military facility in Isfahan has triggered warnings from Iranian officials, after Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior advisor to Ukraine’s president tweeted on Sunday “explosive night in Iran – drone & missile production, oil refineries. Ukraine did warn you”.

Iran’s foreign ministry warned Kiev of consequences if it does not reject the comments as its stance.

