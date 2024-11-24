Iran preparing response to Israel: Senior advisor to Leader

In an exclusive interview with Tasnim News Agency, Larijani said military officials are taking their time to decide the most appropriate response strategies in an operation dubbed True Promise3, in response to Israel’s violation of Iranian territories.

He stated, “Military and government officials are meticulously working on a response to the Zionist regime, ensuring that it is precise and effective.”

Citing national security concerns, Larijani indicated that detailed discussions about the response strategies cannot be extensively covered in the media.

He said, “I believe this is a matter for our military authorities to handle. They are considering various approaches, but due to national security concerns, this is not something that can be discussed publicly.”

The senior advisor also highlighted Iran’s stance on the nuclear issue, noting, “Iran will not take steps on the nuclear issue unless Western concerns about sanctions are addressed.”

Touching on the regional developments, Larijani confirmed Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has become a significant missile producer. He also dismissed the notion of removing Hezbollah from Lebanon’s political landscape.