Iran denies involvement in rabbi’s murder in UAE

The statement comes in response to allegations from some Western and Israeli media outlets accusing Iran of being behind the assassination.

In response to a question by Reuters, the Iranian Embassy in Abu Dhabi categorically rejected the claims, stating, “We strongly deny the allegations of Iran’s involvement in this individual’s murder.”

The UAE’s Interior Ministry announced on Sunday night that three suspects involved in Kogan’s murder have been arrested.

The UAE authorities stated that after Kogan’s family reported him missing, an investigation team was formed, leading to the discovery of his body and the identification and arrest of the suspected perpetrators.

Details of the incident will be disclosed after the investigation is completed, they said.