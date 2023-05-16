Tuesday, May 16, 2023
IFP Exclusive

Iran intelligence forces bust Daesh network behind deadly shooting at Shia shrine

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian intelligence forces have dismantled an operational and propaganda network of the Daesh Takfiri terror group, which had a hand in a deadly terror attack at a holy shrine in Shiraz in October last year.

In a joint operation, the intelligence forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and the Intelligence Ministry busted the so-called Daesh-Khorasan network, Iranian media reported.

The main element of the network was also identified and arrested.

The individual, who had been under watch for a few years, was busy recruiting members for Daesh in Tehran and other Iranian provinces.

More details will later be released on the intelligence operation.

Fifteen people, including children, lost their lives and dozens more were injured in a mass shooting that took place at Shah Cheragh Shrine in October 2022, at a time when Iran was grappling with a wave of unrest triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody.

Daesh claimed responsibility.

Iranian intelligence bodies had earlier other terrorists behind the act of terror.

