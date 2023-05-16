Iran intelligence forces bust Daesh network behind deadly shooting at Shia shrine

In a joint operation, the intelligence forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and the Intelligence Ministry busted the so-called Daesh-Khorasan network, Iranian media reported.

The main element of the network was also identified and arrested.

The individual, who had been under watch for a few years, was busy recruiting members for Daesh in Tehran and other Iranian provinces.

More details will later be released on the intelligence operation.

Fifteen people, including children, lost their lives and dozens more were injured in a mass shooting that took place at Shah Cheragh Shrine in October 2022, at a time when Iran was grappling with a wave of unrest triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody.

Daesh claimed responsibility.

Iranian intelligence bodies had earlier other terrorists behind the act of terror.