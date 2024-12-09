US says launched airstrikes against Daesh camps in Syria following Assad fall

The military operation consisted of “dozens of precision airstrikes” and struck more than 75 targets in central Syria using Air Force assets, including B-52s, F-15s and A-10s.

“The strikes against the Daesh leaders, operatives, and camps were conducted as part of the ongoing mission to disrupt, degrade and defeat ISIS, in order to prevent the terrorist group from conducting external operations and to ensure that ISIS does not seek to take advantage of the current situation to reconstitute in central Syria,” CENTCOM’s statement read.

Earlier Sunday, the Syrian government fell after rebels entered the capital city and ended President Bashar Assad

and his family’s 50-year rule.

Assad and his family fled to Russia, where they were welcomed and approved for asylum.

Citizens took to the streets in celebration of the overthrow and pivotal moment in the war.

The uprising has raised questions about what lies ahead for the country and region, but Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla stated there “should be no doubt” that the US will not allow ISIS to reconstitute in the wake of the current situation.

“All organizations in Syria should know that we will hold them accountable if they partner with or support Daesh in any way,” he said in a statement.

President Joe Biden stressed Sunday that the US will continue its anti-Daesh operations. He called Assad’s fall a “fundamental act of justice” but added the current moment was full of “risk and uncertainty”.